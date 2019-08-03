Toronto (TD) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by 1St Source Bank

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 179,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 213,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 914,636 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Lc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.55M shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,421 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group holds 1.18% or 29,565 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,908 shares. Rbo And Llc owns 58,838 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 76,851 shares stake. Alesco Advsr Ltd invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 2,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated accumulated 4.47% or 580,196 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.5% or 56,797 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa owns 1.11M shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,443 shares. Maplelane Capital has 1 shares. Moreover, S R Schill And Associate has 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,450 shares to 68,050 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF) by 154,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.96 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.