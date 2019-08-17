Toronto Dominion Bk (TD) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Roundview Capital Has Decreased Stake

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America affirms gun pledge, hints at Remington loan exit; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (TD) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 22.87M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24B, up from 22.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.75 million shares traded or 57.68% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 139,833 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc invested 3.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adirondack Tru has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin holds 1.45% or 1.07 million shares. Gideon Advisors holds 42,414 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 7,666 shares. Snow Cap LP holds 2.07 million shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc owns 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 144,401 shares. Theleme Ptnrs Llp accumulated 29.84% or 18.11M shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company has 1.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.28% or 15,268 shares in its portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested 0.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 4.23M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares to 54,869 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

