Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Valuation Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $2.18 Million; King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Stake by $2.45 Million; Stock Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 40,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 111,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 71,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 773,162 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 29,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 909,532 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, up from 880,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Weâ€™ve Seen This Movie Before – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Nike May Sell Hurley: Reuters – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,769 shares stake. 7,365 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth. White Pine Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,010 shares. Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.55% or 337,746 shares. Argent Trust holds 29,876 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has 13,041 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,700 shares. 7,945 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. 49,942 were accumulated by Conning Incorporated. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 46,381 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 576,147 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 3,176 are held by At National Bank. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 1,613 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5,655 shares to 17,165 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,191 shares, and cut its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $134.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 491,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).