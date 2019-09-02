Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Valuation Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose While First Personal Financial Services Lowered Its Position by $331,371

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30M shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares to 50,393 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester has 0.71% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cetera owns 101,788 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.68M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 2.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sarasin And Prtn Llp holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,000 shares. New Jersey-based Round Table Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 50,700 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited holds 0.05% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. 40,000 are held by Barbara Oil. Madrona Financial Service Ltd Liability invested in 7,240 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 128,312 were reported by Carlson Capital L P. 63,592 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Management. Mai Cap Management invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 159,040 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 10.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.