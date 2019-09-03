Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Price Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut by $1.57 Million Its Holding; As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 52,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 693,748 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.35 million, down from 746,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 29,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 98,316 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 127,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30M shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 31,343 shares to 210,402 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 10.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Incorporated accumulated 16,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 3,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.21% stake. Shelton Capital has 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 26,021 were accumulated by Daiwa Group Inc. Waverton Inv Ltd holds 3.92% or 287,787 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 296 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 48,864 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Van Strum Towne Inc reported 1,586 shares. Com National Bank & Trust reported 16,932 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors stated it has 1.32% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co holds 394,018 shares. Whale Rock Ltd Co invested in 683,017 shares or 3.22% of the stock.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.