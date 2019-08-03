Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Price Rose While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Increased by $1.88 Million Its Holding; Tegean Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO)

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 585,483 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 6.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.75 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 914,636 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 235,800 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 25,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 44,915 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has 1.45M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp holds 0.05% or 31,170 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 12,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 20,888 shares. Assetmark invested in 77 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Lp holds 0.07% or 111,040 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has 9,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1.20M shares. First Personal Service accumulated 300 shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 25,534 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “BP Profits From Rising Crude Oil Prices, Flat Production – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Buying TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Offers Growth to First-Time Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Bring on Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA and RRSP Retirement Investors: 2 Canadian Banks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Here Are 2 Very Different Banks, Both Compelling Investment Options – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 895,925 shares to 35.22 million shares, valued at $251.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.