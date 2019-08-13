Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake Increased by Taylor Asset Management Inc; Redmile Group Boosted Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 376,023 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 132,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 269,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, up from 136,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 101,195 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares to 241,149 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 163,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 678,712 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 708 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Rk Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,400 shares. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Petrus Trust Communications Lta holds 0.09% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 3,369 shares. 22,667 were accumulated by Royal London Asset. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 5,945 are held by Thompson Inv Mngmt. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 546,800 shares. First Personal holds 0% or 92 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 15,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.12% or 19,457 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,691 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,932 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

