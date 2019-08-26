Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shares Rose While Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $35.29 Million; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shareholder Knott David M Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 510,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 613,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 1.16 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 630,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.86 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 866,795 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 87,489 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 66,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James And holds 13,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 213,475 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Florida-based Raymond James Fin Service Advsr has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 20,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 123,245 shares. Opaleye holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 1.83M shares. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 10,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,149 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 21,364 shares. 4.77M are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc by 173,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38,904 shares to 521,350 shares, valued at $25.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

