Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shares Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $16.70 Million; Endeavour Silver (EXK) Holder Sprott Increased Position

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 163,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.98% . The hedge fund held 759,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 595,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Endeavour Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.99M market cap company. The stock increased 10.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 4.78 million shares traded or 41.53% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q EPS 2c; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 25%; 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 219,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.94 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.78 billion market cap company. It closed at $57.68 lastly. It is down 0.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 28,760 shares to 154,398 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 245,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,512 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,800 shares to 139,100 shares, valued at $15.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.