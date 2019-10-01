Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Position by $6.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (Put) (ARLP) by $1.99 Million as Stock Value Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (Put) (ARLP) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The institutional investor held 185,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, down from 310,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 123,757 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 107,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.25 million, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.32 million shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 178,111 shares to 437,821 shares, valued at $23.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 205,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 11.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.77 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abm Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABM) by 8,000 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 13,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ARLP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 15.57% less from 28.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora invested in 1,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Prescott Group Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.74% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 179,632 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 21,834 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Raymond James Services invested in 0% or 13,186 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 568,400 shares. Next Group owns 3,507 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 47,438 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 0.01% stake. Kayne Anderson Advisors Lp, a California-based fund reported 15,800 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 18,520 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Alps Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 18,755 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity.