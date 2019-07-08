Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Upped Holding by $3.51 Million as Market Value Declined; As Pool (POOL) Market Value Rose, Advisors Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $300,600

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 832,674 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 3,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $191.76. About 111,378 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 8,826 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 187,388 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated owns 3.50M shares. Congress Asset Company Ma holds 656,889 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 33,933 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation accumulated 2,345 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zebra Management Lc holds 0.2% or 2,330 shares. 773 were reported by Captrust Advisors. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 5,367 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 421 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.26% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,300 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 4,411 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,470 shares to 9,955 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Fds I (SNLN).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.26M for 14.75 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.