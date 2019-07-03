Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $3.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) as Shares Declined

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.96M shares traded or 95.89% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 62,020 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Northern Tru holds 0% or 963,154 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 7,077 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon has 233,068 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 12,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 11,893 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.07M shares. Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 37,960 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 0% or 702,576 shares. North Mgmt Corp invested in 11,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 11,283 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares to 195,500 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,382 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).