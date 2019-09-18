Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed Position by $492,884; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shares Rose, Overbrook Management Cut Position by $2.98 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.09M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 1.59M shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 37,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 167,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, down from 205,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 901,366 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,467 shares to 6,893 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 14,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 75,000 shares to 422,366 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.