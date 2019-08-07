Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $642,600 as Share Price Rose; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 205,530 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 217,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 1.92M shares traded or 79.27% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32,093 shares to 194,517 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares to 5,238 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 39,520 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Hourglass Cap Ltd Co holds 4.22% or 268,337 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,580 shares. Stanley reported 73,154 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 213,190 shares. Cincinnati Corporation holds 2.38 million shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boys Arnold And invested in 70,150 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 163,835 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 4.43% stake. Hexavest stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc invested in 0.19% or 60,193 shares. Fil has 11.44 million shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 68 shares.