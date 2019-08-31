Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $54.90 Million as Market Value Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Lifted Holding by $555,148

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 762,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.45 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.25M shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 12,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,600 shares to 167,400 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,100 shares, and cut its stake in New Gold Inc Cda (NYSEMKT:NGD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). South Dakota Council stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Axiom Investors De has 0.59% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 424,160 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1.32 million shares. 39,905 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.21% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8,000 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pitcairn accumulated 0.03% or 5,865 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allen Operations Ltd Liability Com holds 5.52% or 294,900 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bankshares has invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn owns 1,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 411,423 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.