Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $521,100 as Stock Value Rose; Netease (NTES) Holding Maintained by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 468,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, up from 458,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 213,785 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 3,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 7,253 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 3,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $232.35. About 160,058 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 1.02M shares to 766,907 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 68,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).