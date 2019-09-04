Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Addenda Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $2.14 Million; Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $323,225 as Market Value Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.26 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 572,988 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 24,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 26,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 256,175 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,622 shares to 87,857 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17M for 19.17 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

