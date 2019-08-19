Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc; Baxter Bros Lifted Boeing (BA) Stake by $2.97 Million as Valuation Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 6.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.75 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 417,559 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $335.01. About 1.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,050 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,063 shares. Bangor Financial Bank reported 1,394 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 6,918 are owned by Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,817 shares. Boston &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,571 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia owns 3,958 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Com stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Asset Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Logan Capital Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 11,202 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 7,425 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 2,843 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares to 5,277 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris Int’l Ltd F by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,284 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “RRSP Investors: Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “TD Ameritrade Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Warren Buffett Is Loading Up on American Banks: Here’s a TSX Index Stock That Mirrors His Moves – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canadian Couples: How to Turn Your $12000 TFSA Contribution Into a $100000 Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189 shares to 325 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 714,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).