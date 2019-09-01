Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position Lifted by Taylor Asset Management Inc; Pitcairn Company Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 771 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 10,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30 million shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.30M for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 41 shares. Blair William Com Il stated it has 88,610 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dupont Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Riverpark Mngmt Lc reported 1.68% stake. Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Duncker Streett And stated it has 50 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr reported 7,549 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 110,205 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc has 7,214 shares. Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 103,695 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 43,860 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Conning Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,323 shares to 16,096 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares to 550,650 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).