Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position Held by Taylor Asset Management Inc; As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Stake

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 2.09M shares traded or 96.87% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 3,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 26,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 22,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 4.44 million shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Investors: 3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Stocks to Watch as the Trade War Heats Up – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,900 shares to 12,900 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,650 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 3,085 shares to 422,257 shares, valued at $51.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc Com (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 69,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,459 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).