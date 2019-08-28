Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Value Rose While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Lowered by $2.44 Million Its Position; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Aldebaran Financial Upped Holding

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 45,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 103,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 149,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 281,875 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 704,869 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares to 8,668 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,237 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 425,646 shares to 552,478 shares, valued at $30.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).