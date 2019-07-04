Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding Held by Taylor Asset Management Inc; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Its Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Holding by $1.16 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.96 million shares traded or 95.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.68M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares to 550,650 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Provide Monthly Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 TSX Index Stocks to Help You Build a Million-Dollar RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why This Company Could Pose a Threat to Big Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Superb Stocks to Make You Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares to 24,972 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Communications Tx owns 175,050 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Fil has 119 shares. Earnest Prns Limited owns 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 136 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 99,150 shares. Bislett Mgmt Ltd Com holds 450,000 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Fort LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Old West Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.29% or 31,179 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 899,058 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 92,053 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 15 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 16,200 shares.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Patience and Free Cash Flow – GuruFocus.com” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Discovery Announces Debt Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery (DISCA) Posts Earnings in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $501.63M for 7.65 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.