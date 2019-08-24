Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Qs Investors Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Its Esco Technologies (ESE) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 42,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 66,895 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 109,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Esco Technologies (ESE) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 60,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The hedge fund held 33,765 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 94,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 156,208 shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Weir to buy US industrial equipment maker Esco in $1.3bn deal; 19/04/2018 – UK’s Weir to buy U.S. mining tools maker ESCO for $1.05 bln; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 3,725 shares to 19,559 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 86,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern Industries Inc. (NYSE:KSU) by 10,284 shares to 35,548 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 7,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 8,324 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The accumulated 16,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 203,579 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Smith Moore & has invested 0.13% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 261,909 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 6,036 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). 6,282 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 6,510 shares. 3,516 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd. Goldman Sachs Group holds 116,946 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 31,816 shares.

