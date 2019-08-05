Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $2.81 Million; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $910,983 as Market Value Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $519.84. About 10,965 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 16,689 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Digital Realty (DLR) Beats on Q2 FFO, Announces Expansion – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Shawn Tibbetts as Their New Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Beats Q2 FFO & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,563 shares to 14,267 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,352 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.1% or 737,805 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nomura Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 157,004 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,116 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 268,192 were reported by Bamco Inc Ny. California Employees Retirement reported 0.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Daiwa Sb, Japan-based fund reported 2,260 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 462,819 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 2,908 shares. Lateef Invest Lp has invested 5.28% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 79,819 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Honeywell holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 25,003 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “How to Make Money in the Stock Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.