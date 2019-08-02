Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $2.81 Million as Shares Rose; As Biogen Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) Market Value Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $859,276

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 1.16M shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 3,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 302,007 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.39M, down from 305,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $243.06. About 1.87 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

