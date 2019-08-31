Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position by $2.81 Million; Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $430,000

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.25M shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5.42 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tobam has 2,008 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 35,533 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 700 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 0.21% or 6,479 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.27% or 273,944 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability stated it has 23,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 444,192 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 20 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Stephens Ar invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 987,638 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.