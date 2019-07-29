Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake by $2.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Stake Increased by Gagnon Advisors Llc

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $486.05. About 154,708 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 340,354 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Tanger (SKT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Retail Properties (NNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Japan shares fall on profit-taking, REIT index hits highest in 3 years – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,718 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated. Connable Office Inc invested in 0.37% or 4,256 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 211,233 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Group Ltd Com stated it has 1.47% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Shell Asset Mgmt Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,678 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.04% or 878 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northern Tru invested in 0.13% or 1.20 million shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp owns 28,469 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,474 shares. Selkirk Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.14% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust holds 120,005 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 11.38 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.