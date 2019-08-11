Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Has Raised by $25.66 Million as Shares Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 807,504 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 256,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 4.06 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.72 million, up from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 682,675 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS THERE ARE ‘OTHER BACKUPS’ IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL; 16/03/2018 – RBC’s Mark Mahaney said that Snap’s work on its advertising marketplace and interface are necessary changes that could drive engagement; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC I&TS names new global head for private capital services; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS MORE THAN 200 DATA SCIENTISTS FOR AI WORKING AT BANK; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Financial Post: Cracks are starting to show in Canadians’ credit quality, RBC warns; 18/04/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 11,900 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

