Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Omers Administration Has Cut Stake by $41.28 Million; Snow Capital Management LP Raised Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $1.24 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 54,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.26M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 839,018 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN)

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 737,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.81M, down from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 628,722 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 19,336 shares to 726,894 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 17,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 10.76 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. $47.34 million worth of stock was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Friday, May 17.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 74,614 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $47.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,017 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 133,039 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 10,900 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 78,925 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 13,158 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 169,888 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 107,053 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 44 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 866,924 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,100 shares. 791 are owned by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.14% or 9,300 shares. 167,625 are held by Broadview Ltd. Woodstock stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Credit Agricole S A reported 81,600 shares.