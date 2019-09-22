Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Homrich & Berg Upped by $644,641 Its Stake

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 22,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 95,861 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 15,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.87 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 892,619 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,923 shares to 54,452 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,723 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.04M shares. 1.46 million are held by First Advsr L P. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 17,357 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 51.57M shares. 872,900 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Sei invested in 7.74 million shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com invested in 0.16% or 48,645 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 14,753 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 1.98M shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jnba Advisors invested in 0.11% or 18,038 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.99% or 96,120 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 275,052 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 411,801 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 10,546 shares to 56,065 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,933 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).