Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Financial Architects Upped Position; Pura Vida Investments Upped Its Position in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by $3.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 794.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 907,337 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 260,746 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT) by 189,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 210,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,125 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 17,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Ltd Llc holds 0% or 13,623 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fincl has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 47,666 shares. Captrust invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 7,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Paragon has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Amalgamated Bank owns 6,549 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 113,410 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 17,522 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Co has 0.02% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Sta Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 32,200 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,973 shares to 84,859 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,040 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).