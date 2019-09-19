Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Fil LTD Trimmed Holding; Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Netease (NTES) by $2.26 Million

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 28.58M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, down from 29.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 364,631 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 8,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 41,709 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68M, down from 50,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $272.51. About 436,920 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 77,018 shares to 441,530 shares, valued at $124.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 112,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Toronto-Dominion Bank declares CAD 0.74 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Safe for New Investors? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 11.20 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 29.11 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 68,510 shares to 154,066 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 33,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 International Stocks Worth Watching – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 20, 2019 : ET, NTES, A, ES, O, SNPS, EXR, CPRT, GDDY, FTI, SUI, Y – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chinese Tech Companies Begin to Recover Following Trade War Hits – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Investorintel.com and their article: “esports-is-growing-fast-and-so-is-the-prizemoney-for-players – InvestorIntel” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.