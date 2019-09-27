Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Its Archer (ADM) Position; Ipg Investment Advisors Upped By $3.23 Billion Its Magna International Com (MGA) Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Archer (ADM) stake by 54.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 221,111 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 627,254 shares with $25.59 million value, up from 406,143 last quarter. Archer now has $22.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 488,421 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Magna International Inc Com (MGA) stake by 20.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 65,020 shares as Magna International Inc Com (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 379,294 shares with $18.85B value, up from 314,274 last quarter. Magna International Inc Com now has $16.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 249,437 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6. On Monday, April 29 the insider Young Ray G bought $256,542.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity And Verity holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 214,426 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.01% or 3,537 shares in its portfolio. 463,563 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 3.86 million shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Johnson Financial Gru has 0.18% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested in 0.21% or 427,698 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division reported 28,581 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund invested in 0.1% or 11,682 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% or 2.03M shares. Maverick Cap holds 0.17% or 285,960 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 416,379 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 317,111 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 27,525 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 24.97% above currents $40.81 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 15,912 shares to 109,797 valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 5,154 shares and now owns 190,939 shares. Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) was reduced too.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Silver Tr Ishares (SLV) stake by 10,000 shares to 20,830 valued at $298.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,726 shares and now owns 73,649 shares. Salesforcecom Inc Com Stock (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

