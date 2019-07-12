Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake by $4.63 Million; Capital Management Associates Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 17,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.38 million, up from 321,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $306.97. About 179,953 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 1.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 213,864 shares. Johnson Financial Group accumulated 44,389 shares. 931 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bancorporation owns 72,488 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,433 shares. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 75,454 shares. St Germain D J has 1.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stearns Finance Svcs Group Inc reported 8,924 shares. Community Bank Na reported 0.26% stake. Woodstock holds 1.08% or 112,151 shares in its portfolio. 25,788 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund. Moreover, Fosun Int Ltd has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,862 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CVS Health to close 46 stores, including 4 Florida locations – Orlando Business Journal” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Be Kind, Please Unwind: Why Would Anyone Buy CBD From A Video Store? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) Quarter Should Be In-Line On Tuesday – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $10.19M worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32M on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million.