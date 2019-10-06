Toronto Dominion Bank Upped By $1.23 Million Its Centurylink (CTL) Position; LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (LUNMF) Sellers Decreased By 10.66% Their Shorts

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 14.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 111,860 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 874,739 shares with $10.29 million value, up from 762,879 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 8.74M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had a decrease of 10.66% in short interest. LUNMF’s SI was 2.67M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.66% from 2.99 million shares previously. With 52,700 avg volume, 51 days are for LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s short sellers to cover LUNMF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.081 during the last trading session, reaching $4.671. About 82,046 shares traded or 72.44% up from the average. Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 42.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.