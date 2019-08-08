Toronto Dominion Bank Trimmed Dr Horton (DHI) Holding By $9.67 Million; Md Sass Investors Services Has Raised Aecom (ACM) Position By $1.32 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Dr Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 47.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 235,789 shares as Dr Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 257,998 shares with $10.67 million value, down from 493,787 last quarter. Dr Horton Inc now has $18.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 1.10M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Aecom (ACM) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 45,414 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 733,825 shares with $21.77 million value, up from 688,411 last quarter. Aecom now has $5.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 208,122 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DR Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – DR Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Marco Inv Mgmt Lc holds 8,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 262,364 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 36,090 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma reported 0.09% stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 123 shares. Fil Limited holds 1.80 million shares. 4,017 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,300 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 78,375 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1.59% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sg Americas Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 92,446 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company has 13,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) stake by 3,928 shares to 15,696 valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vantiv Inc stake by 13,708 shares and now owns 56,073 shares. Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Friday, March 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 14.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 38,097 shares to 339,368 valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vici Pptys Inc stake by 678,861 shares and now owns 68,400 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AECOM (ACM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AECOM Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “AECOM leads design of the Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Center – Financial Post” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AECOM reports third quarter fiscal year 2019 results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.