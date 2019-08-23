Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Valuation Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Raised Its Stake; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding Has Boosted by Glovista Investments Llc

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 2.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 11.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606.76M, up from 8.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 952,282 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 33.94M shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 160,176 shares to 71,000 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 985,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,360 shares to 4,437 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 55,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,685 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).