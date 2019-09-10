Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Share Value Rose While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Position; Westchester Capital Management Raised Its The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Stake by $6.49 Million; Valuation Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 190,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 6.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 16/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Crowned Prince (Video); 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 135,619 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, up from 128,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 907,337 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hilltop Hldg stated it has 8,861 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested 0.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Brave Asset Management owns 0.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7,500 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 28.76M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 136,956 were reported by Griffin Asset Management Inc. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.06% or 586,931 shares. Grand Jean Management owns 381,207 shares for 5.43% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 531,000 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 2,708 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 32,975 shares. First Financial In has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 600 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Consumer Services (IYC) by 26,650 shares to 52,565 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,040 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).