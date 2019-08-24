Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Stake by $409,968; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Raised by $1.82 Million Its Stake

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 135,619 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, up from 128,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 153,893 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, up from 142,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defen (ITA) by 3,670 shares to 7,613 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 9,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,592 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Developmen.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Forget – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Did This Bank Stock Just Make a Horrible Mistake? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Should You Trust Bank Stocks Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 205,677 shares to 4,143 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IDV) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,061 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Com holds 141,100 shares. 5,100 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc owns 358,530 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. 615,468 were reported by Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability reported 1.95% stake. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd reported 25,226 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Communication Na accumulated 1,547 shares. Alexandria Llc has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Yorktown Management & Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.84% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1.19 million shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability holds 2.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 81,627 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 221,861 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.05% or 38,479 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 615,507 shares.