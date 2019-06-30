Toronto Dominion Bank Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Decreased by $5.26 Million; Verition Fund Management Lowered Holding in Clean Harbors (CLH) as Stock Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 9,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,897 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 17,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 498,445 shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 17,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,685 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.92 million, down from 197,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 1.37M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Clean Harbors (CLH) Now – Zacks.com” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock is Up 30.2% Year to Date – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reported 901,932 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 17,081 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 18,100 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 7,958 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 3,600 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 221,806 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 10,389 are owned by United Ser Automobile Association. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Zacks Invest reported 22,973 shares. Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.4% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 66,166 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Ls Invest Advisors Llc invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 523,776 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 126,659 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 140,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 13,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.26 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Co/The (NYSE:WU) by 39,214 shares to 284,527 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 397,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defending Your Lockheed Martin Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed wins $561.8M missile contract – BizWest” with publication date: June 26, 2019.