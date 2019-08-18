Toronto Dominion Bank Stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Upped by $3.94 Million; Blackstone Group LP Trimmed Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding by $46.00 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 39,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 119,997 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 80,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 829,548 shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 346,819 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 9,986 shares to 298,534 shares, valued at $57.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,277 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerg Mkt (VWO).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs to Buy for Big-Time Gains This Year – Investorplace.com” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 15,080 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 68,800 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 106,153 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 239,500 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 5,782 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 367 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 1,320 shares stake. Stephens Ar owns 7,275 shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 204 shares. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Amer Investment Svcs Inc owns 2,720 shares. Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $184.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.