Toronto Dominion Bank Raised Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Valuation Rose; Security Capital Research & Management Holding in Public Storage (PSA) Has Cut by $107.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 497,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 896,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.14 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $262.09. About 414,208 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 57,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 327,356 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.27 million, up from 270,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $220.93. About 1.22 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 1,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Holdg Co invested in 0.55% or 10,066 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Symphony Asset Ltd Llc owns 2,423 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H And Communication stated it has 711,060 shares. Axel Cap holds 24,000 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited, New York-based fund reported 4,638 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 556,668 shares. National Bank Of Mellon invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Clean Yield owns 1,274 shares. Oppenheimer Inc, New York-based fund reported 72,518 shares. Kempen Management Nv owns 2,545 shares. Carlson Cap Management owns 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,365 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Co reported 1,335 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 15,581 shares to 151,701 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sec Spdr (XLE) by 526,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,503 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

