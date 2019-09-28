Toronto Dominion Bank Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding By $1.01 Million; Whitehorse Finance (WHF) Has 2.4 Sentiment

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 10,876 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 298,519 shares with $27.92M value, up from 287,643 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 24 funds increased or started new holdings, while 10 sold and trimmed holdings in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 2.27 million shares, down from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 12 New Position: 12.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,687 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Product Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 112,400 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications holds 18,822 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors owns 14,303 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc reported 39,000 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 76,835 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 61,050 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Swiss National Bank has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Paragon Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,327 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Commerce invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 4,128 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson. Bb&T Corporation holds 180,386 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 10.55% above currents $103.66 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, July 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 15.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 4,623 shares to 27,660 valued at $7.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 65,630 shares and now owns 482,888 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Ares Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 577,947 shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 123,057 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 52,500 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Advisory Research Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,147 shares.

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.19 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 60,785 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT