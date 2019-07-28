Toronto Dominion Bank Raised By $18.93 Million Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 27.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.13 million shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 5.55 million shares with $219.93 million value, down from 7.68M last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $47.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 30.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 295,719 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1.28 million shares with $82.98 million value, up from 980,986 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $85.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MOAT, GWRE, GIS, AMAT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Surges: Stock Moves 6.1% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Tuesday, January 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $45 target. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kempner holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 153,694 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Reilly Advsrs Ltd invested in 3,357 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 33,990 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 7,316 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 70,622 were reported by Hennessy Advsrs. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Co has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alkeon Management Ltd Company invested in 1.45M shares. Cibc Asset Management has 139,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Intact Incorporated holds 9,200 shares. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,797 shares. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 23,870 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.1% or 21,006 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, March 17. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Strong HIV Sales Drive Gilead’s (GILD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.