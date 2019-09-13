Toronto Dominion Bank Position in Yamana Gold (AUY) Lowered by $2.38 Million as Market Value Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Patten Group Cut Its Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 4.07M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $170.53. About 557,087 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.65 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

