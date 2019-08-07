Toronto Dominion Bank Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Snyder Capital Management LP Decreased Cognex (CGNX) Position by $587,700

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 78,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 178,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75 million, down from 256,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 589,944 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.01 million, down from 601,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 456,781 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39,266 shares to 435,497 shares, valued at $50.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gp Llp reported 6,888 shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt L P, a California-based fund reported 589,944 shares. Hartford Financial Management has 165 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 7,061 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 19 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd holds 488,589 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.19M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Washington Bank & Trust owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 2.05M shares. Schroder Management Gp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.27% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 257,870 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.07M shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $654.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 7,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.89 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,076 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.35% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 295,716 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,462 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.28% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 17.96 million shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 5,436 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 5,296 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.04% or 3,234 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, American Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Madison Inv Holdings Inc has 2.26% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hrt Fincl Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,866 shares. Concourse Cap Mgmt owns 2.15% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 20,276 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).