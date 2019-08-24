Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Holding in Baytex Energy (BTE) by $1.04 Million; Biotime (BTX) Position Upped by Broadwood Capital Inc

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The institutional investor held 599,484 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 1.89 million shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) or Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) Stock a Buy Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Baytex Announces 2019 Budget Toronto Stock Exchange:BTE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More news for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “BioTime to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.