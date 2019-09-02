Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $901,692; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) by $888,251 as Shares Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 13,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,874 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 52,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.66M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 23,136 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 9,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 93 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 15,888 shares. Whittier invested in 54,734 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,004 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc invested in 339 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 8,530 shares. 2,789 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 109,259 shares. Park West Asset Limited Co reported 1.48 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 495 shares.

