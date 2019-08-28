Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services (JBHT); As Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Price Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 15,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 67,114 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 51,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 891,379 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 8.79% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 972,857 shares traded or 172.46% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 20,666 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 88 shares. Cleararc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Amp Investors Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership owns 96,300 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 51,333 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 11,711 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 27,220 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 16,925 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 30,538 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 3,349 shares. Prudential Financial reported 80,585 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 9,700 shares to 171,706 shares, valued at $73.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 857,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45 million for 13.34 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Synovus Financial Corp owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 15,036 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 47,909 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 4,733 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 11,812 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,994 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 290 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 33,079 shares. Logan Capital reported 8,975 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 54,155 shares. Bb&T accumulated 6,777 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.