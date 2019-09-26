Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in International Paper Co (IP); Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Boosted by Capital Guardian Trust Company

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 84,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 343,615 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88M, up from 259,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 668,589 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 60,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.08 million, up from 970,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 9.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 6,116 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 11,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bb&T Ltd stated it has 70,133 shares. Moors Cabot owns 58,216 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Ltd Com has 25,495 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 30,728 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Partners. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 5,620 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com owns 20,055 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.08% or 232,197 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 17,000 shares to 90,483 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 60,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,000 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 40,220 shares to 430,627 shares, valued at $27.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 9,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,006 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Company has 139,281 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated holds 1.59% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management holds 8,050 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 78,977 shares or 1.09% of the stock. California-based Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 70,467 were accumulated by Blue Finance Inc. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 1.48 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 76,892 shares. Ion Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.36% or 10,500 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks Invest invested in 979,468 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Towercrest Capital stated it has 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Finance Ser Group Llc invested in 123,751 shares or 5.67% of the stock. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Liability, New Hampshire-based fund reported 39,340 shares.